CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Miller sparks NC Central…

Miller sparks NC Central past Delaware State in MEAC opener

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 6:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Randy Miller Jr. tied his season high with 23 points as North Carolina Central rolled past Delaware State 86-53 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.

Miller Jr. shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Kris Monroe had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (6-7). Dontavius King added 16 points. Justin Wright had six rebounds. Eric Boone had a career-high 13 assists.

North Carolina Central posted a season-high 25 assists.

Myles Carter had 18 points for the Hornets (2-9), who have lost seven straight games. Dominik Fragala added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up