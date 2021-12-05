CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Miller scores 24 to carry Monmouth past Canisius 79-65

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 4:28 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Walker Miller had a career-high 24 points as Monmouth stretched its winning streak to seven games, beating Canisius 79-65 on Sunday.

Miller hit 9 of 11 foul shots.

George Papas had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Monmouth (7-1, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 18 points.

Armon Harried had 20 points for the Golden Griffins (2-7, 0-2). Akrum Ahemed added 16 points. Jordan Henderson had 13 points.

