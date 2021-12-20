CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Miller Jr., NC Central…

Miller Jr., NC Central visit UTEP

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NC Central (6-7) vs. UTEP (6-4)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Randy Miller Jr. and NC Central will go up against Keonte Kennedy and UTEP. The senior Miller is averaging 15 points over the last five games. Kennedy, a junior, is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: NC Central has benefited heavily from its seniors. Miller, Eric Boone, Dontavius King and Kris Monroe have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MILLER JR.: Miller has connected on 35.1 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted on 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Miners. UTEP has an assist on 29 of 71 field goals (40.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while NC Central has assists on 60 of 90 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UTEP defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 19th-highest rate in the country. The NC Central offense has turned the ball over on 20.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 260th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force pushes automated data sharing under draft strategy

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up