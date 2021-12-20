Miller Jr., NC Central visit UTEP

NC Central (6-7) vs. UTEP (6-4) Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

NC Central (6-7) vs. UTEP (6-4)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Randy Miller Jr. and NC Central will go up against Keonte Kennedy and UTEP. The senior Miller is averaging 15 points over the last five games. Kennedy, a junior, is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: NC Central has benefited heavily from its seniors. Miller, Eric Boone, Dontavius King and Kris Monroe have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MILLER JR.: Miller has connected on 35.1 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted on 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Miners. UTEP has an assist on 29 of 71 field goals (40.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while NC Central has assists on 60 of 90 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UTEP defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 19th-highest rate in the country. The NC Central offense has turned the ball over on 20.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 260th among Division I teams).

