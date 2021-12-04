CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Miles leads East Carolina…

Miles leads East Carolina over Gardner-Webb 62-52

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 6:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — J.J. Miles had 15 points as East Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 62-52 on Saturday.

Brandon Suggs had 12 points for East Carolina (7-2), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Tristen Newton added 12 points. Ludgy Debaut had 11 rebounds.

Jordan Sears had 12 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-4), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Lance Terry added 11 points. Kareem Reid had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up