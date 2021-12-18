CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Miguel scores 17 to…

Miguel scores 17 to lift Troy past Arkansas Baptist 84-64

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 7:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Rifen Miguel had 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead Troy to an 84-64 win over Arkansas Baptist on Saturday.

Kieffer Punter also had 17 points for the Trojans (8-4). Christian Turner added 13 points. TK Smith had six rebounds.

Trejon Ware had 24 points for the Buffaloes. Gabriel Johnson added 11 points. G’Quavious Lennox had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up