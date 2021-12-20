Michigan plays Ft. Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne (5-5) vs. Michigan (7-4) Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort…

Purdue Fort Wayne (5-5) vs. Michigan (7-4)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and Michigan both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad is coming off of a big home victory in their last game. Michigan earned an 87-50 win over Southern Utah on Saturday, while Purdue Fort Wayne won 78-65 over Southeast Missouri on Dec. 12.

LEADING THE WAY: Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson has averaged 15.6 points and 9.1 rebounds while Eli Brooks has put up 12.6 points. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 17.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Jalon Pipkins has put up 14.1 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Godfrey has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Wolverines are 7-0 when they make six or more 3-pointers and 0-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Mastodons are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.4 percent or worse, and 0-5 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: Purdue Fort Wayne has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 81 per game.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Purdue Fort Wayne has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.9 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Horizon teams.

