Miami faces Spalding

Spalding vs. Miami (5-5) John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Miami RedHawks are…

Spalding vs. Miami (5-5)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami RedHawks are set to battle the Golden Eagles of NAIA member Spalding. Miami lost 77-68 loss at home to Bellarmine in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Dae Dae Grant has averaged 16.5 points this year for Miami. Mekhi Lairy is also a key contributor, with 14.1 points per game.DOMINANT DAE DAE: Grant has connected on 35.5 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 89.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami went 2-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The RedHawks put up 65.8 points per matchup across those four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.