CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Miami faces Spalding

Miami faces Spalding

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Spalding vs. Miami (5-5)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami RedHawks are set to battle the Golden Eagles of NAIA member Spalding. Miami lost 77-68 loss at home to Bellarmine in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Dae Dae Grant has averaged 16.5 points this year for Miami. Mekhi Lairy is also a key contributor, with 14.1 points per game.DOMINANT DAE DAE: Grant has connected on 35.5 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 89.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami went 2-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The RedHawks put up 65.8 points per matchup across those four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force pushes automated data sharing under draft strategy

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up