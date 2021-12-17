Mercer pays visit to FGCU

Mercer (7-4) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (9-3) Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer and…

Mercer (7-4) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (9-3)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer and Florida Gulf Coast both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned victories last Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast earned an 85-74 win at Robert Morris, while Mercer won 77-68 at home against Georgia Southern.

SAVVY SENIORS: Florida Gulf Coast has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tavian Dunn-Martin, Kevin Samuel, Caleb Catto and Matt Halvorsen have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dunn-Martin has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Florida Gulf Coast field goals over the last three games. Dunn-Martin has accounted for 19 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Florida Gulf Coast has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 68.2.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bears. Florida Gulf Coast has an assist on 48 of 77 field goals (62.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Mercer has assists on 47 of 83 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 78.6 points per game.

