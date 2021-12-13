CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington clinics for kids | Omicron cases in DC | Americans plan social holiday season | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 5:46 PM

The Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (19) 9-0 797 2
2. Duke (10) 7-1 748 3
3. UCLA 9-1 680 4
4. Purdue (2) 9-1 663 1
5. Gonzaga 8-2 663 5
6. Arizona 9-0 656 8
7. Kansas 8-1 613 7
8. Alabama 8-1 612 9
9. Southern California 10-0 443 15
10. Villanova 7-3 415 6
11. Iowa State 10-0 398 19
12. Michigan St. 9-2 376 20
13 Houston 8-2 376 13
14. Auburn 8-1 345 21
15. Ohio State 8-2 338 22
16. Seton Hall 9-1 337 25
17. Texas 6-2 255 11
18. Tennessee 7-2 250 14
19. Arkansas 9-1 203 10
20. LSU 9-0 184 24
21. Kentucky 7-2 182 12
22. Connecticut 9-2 181 18
23. Colorado St. 10-0 153 NR
24. Texas Tech 7-1 123 NR
25. Xavier 9-1 117 NR

Dropped out: No. 16 Florida (7-3); No. 17 Wisconsin (8-2); No. 23 Brigham Young (8-2).

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (8-2) 110; Providence (10-1) 41; San Francisco (10-0) 36; North Carolina (7-2) 31; Florida (7-3) 17; Oklahoma (8-2) 13; St. Bonaventure (8-2) 11; Loyola-Chicago (9-2) 10; Brigham Young (8-2) 9; Minnesota (8-1) 7; Illinois (7-3) 6; West Virginia (9-1) 5; Saint Mary’s (9-2) 2; Weber State (9-1) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

