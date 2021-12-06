CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 3:28 PM

The Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Purdue (29) 8-0 797 2
2. Baylor (3) 8-0 751 4
3. Duke 7-1 703 1
4. UCLA 8-1 648 5
5. Gonzaga 7-2 636 3
6. Villanova 6-2 588 6
7. Kansas 6-1 582 7
8. Arizona 7-0 545 11
9. Alabama 7-1 500 16
10. Arkansas 8-0 498 9
11. Texas 6-1 492 8
12. Kentucky 6-1 486 10
13. Houston 7-1 352 14
14. Tennessee 6-1 328 15
15. Southern California 8-0 315 18
16. Florida 6-1 261 12
17. Wisconsin 7-1 248 21
18. Connecticut 8-1 245 17
19. Iowa St. 8-0 234 23
20. Michigan St. 7-2 204 22
21. Auburn 7-1 199 20
22. Ohio State 6-2 158 NR
23. Brigham Young 7-1 121 13
24. LSU 8-0 94 NR
25. Seton Hall 7-1 84 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 Memphis (5-3); No. 24 Michigan (5-3); No. 25 St. Bonaventure (7-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado State (9-0) 79; Illinois (6-2) 41; St. Bonaventure (7-1) 34; Texas Tech (6-1) 29; Xavier (7-1) 24; San Francisco (9-0) 21; Michigan (5-3) 18; Memphis (5-3) 15; Iowa (7-1) 13; Providence (8-1) 13; North Carolina (6-2) 12; Indiana (7-1) 10; Minnesota (7-0) 7; Oklahoma (7-1) 7; Weber State (8-0) 3; Wake Forest (8-1) 2; Loyola-Chicago (7-2) 1; Utah Valley (7-1) 1; Wyoming (8-0) 1.

Note: One ballot is missing. Glenn Braica of St. Francis (N.Y.) could not be reached before the voting deadline.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

