The Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Purdue (29) 8-0 797 2 2. Baylor (3) 8-0 751 4 3. Duke 7-1 703 1 4. UCLA 8-1 648 5 5. Gonzaga 7-2 636 3 6. Villanova 6-2 588 6 7. Kansas 6-1 582 7 8. Arizona 7-0 545 11 9. Alabama 7-1 500 16 10. Arkansas 8-0 498 9 11. Texas 6-1 492 8 12. Kentucky 6-1 486 10 13. Houston 7-1 352 14 14. Tennessee 6-1 328 15 15. Southern California 8-0 315 18 16. Florida 6-1 261 12 17. Wisconsin 7-1 248 21 18. Connecticut 8-1 245 17 19. Iowa St. 8-0 234 23 20. Michigan St. 7-2 204 22 21. Auburn 7-1 199 20 22. Ohio State 6-2 158 NR 23. Brigham Young 7-1 121 13 24. LSU 8-0 94 NR 25. Seton Hall 7-1 84 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 Memphis (5-3); No. 24 Michigan (5-3); No. 25 St. Bonaventure (7-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado State (9-0) 79; Illinois (6-2) 41; St. Bonaventure (7-1) 34; Texas Tech (6-1) 29; Xavier (7-1) 24; San Francisco (9-0) 21; Michigan (5-3) 18; Memphis (5-3) 15; Iowa (7-1) 13; Providence (8-1) 13; North Carolina (6-2) 12; Indiana (7-1) 10; Minnesota (7-0) 7; Oklahoma (7-1) 7; Weber State (8-0) 3; Wake Forest (8-1) 2; Loyola-Chicago (7-2) 1; Utah Valley (7-1) 1; Wyoming (8-0) 1.

Note: One ballot is missing. Glenn Braica of St. Francis (N.Y.) could not be reached before the voting deadline.

