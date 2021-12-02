CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Meeks, Charleston visit Furman

Meeks, Charleston visit Furman

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

College of Charleston (5-2) vs. Furman (5-2)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as John Meeks and College of Charleston will go up against Jalen Slawson and Furman. Meeks is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Slawson is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Furman has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Slawson, Mike Bothwell, Alex Hunter and Conley Garrison have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.MIGHTY MEEKS: Meeks has connected on 39.3 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: College of Charleston is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 51.9 percent or less. The Cougars are 0-2 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Paladins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Furman has 50 assists on 86 field goals (58.1 percent) over its past three games while College of Charleston has assists on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Furman offense has scored 85 points per game this season, ranking the Paladins 14th nationally. The College of Charleston defense has allowed 79.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 225th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up