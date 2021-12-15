CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
McNeese St. hopes to end skid vs UTEP

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 6:31 AM

McNeese State (3-7) vs. UTEP (5-4)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces UTEP. McNeese State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. UTEP is coming off a 77-69 win over New Mexico on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Cowboys are led by Brendan Medley-Bacon and Myles Lewis. Medley-Bacon has averaged 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while Lewis has recorded 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Miners have been anchored by juniors Keonte Kennedy and Jamal Bieniemy, who have combined to score 23.9 points per contest.MIGHTY MEDLEY-BACON: In 10 appearances this season, McNeese State’s Medley-Bacon has shot 62.7 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: McNeese State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 68.

COLD SPELL: McNeese State has lost its last six road games, scoring 59.5 points, while allowing 81.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The UTEP defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 19th-highest rate in the country. McNeese State has turned the ball over on 23.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 343rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

