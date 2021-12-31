CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
McKoy leads Merrimack over Long Island 82-77

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 5:28 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan McKoy had a career-high 21 points, on seven 3-pointers, as Merrimack edged past Long Island 82-77 on Friday.

Mikey Watkins had 16 points and six assists for Merrimack (7-8, 2-0 Northeast Conference). Jordan Minor and Malik Edmead each had 12 points.

Merrimack posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Ty Flowers had 23 points and five assists for the Sharks (3-9, 0-2). Isaac Kante and Eral Penn each had 18 points.

