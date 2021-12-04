CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
McKnight lifts Western Kentucky over E. Kentucky 85-80

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 9:36 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight had 22 points as Western Kentucky edged past Eastern Kentucky 85-80 on Saturday night.

Camron Justice had 18 points and six assists for Western Kentucky (5-3), which won its fourth straight game. Jamarion Sharp added 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Hilltoppers. Sherman Brashear had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Justice scored six points in the final two minutes as the Hilltoppers broke a 77-all tie and turned back the Colonels.

Cooper Robb tied a career high with 21 points for the Colonels (5-4).

