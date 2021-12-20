McKinnis, Jackson St. visit SFA

Jackson State (2-9) vs. Stephen F. Austin (8-4) William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jackson State (2-9) vs. Stephen F. Austin (8-4)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Jayveous McKinnis and Jackson State will face Gavin Kensmil and Stephen F. Austin. McKinnis has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.4 over his last five games. Kensmil is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Kensmil, David Kachelries and Roti Ware have combined to score 49 percent of Stephen F. Austin’s points this season. For Jackson State, McKinnis, Jonas James III and Dyllan Taylor have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Tigers points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kachelries has accounted for 43 percent of all Stephen F. Austin field goals over the last three games. Kachelries has 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Jackson State has scored 52.7 points per game and allowed 61 over its three-game road losing streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lumberjacks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Stephen F. Austin has 43 assists on 75 field goals (57.3 percent) over its past three contests while Jackson State has assists on 30 of 64 field goals (46.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 17th-highest rate in the country. The Jackson State offense has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 310th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.