CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » McKinnis, Jackson St. visit SFA

McKinnis, Jackson St. visit SFA

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jackson State (2-9) vs. Stephen F. Austin (8-4)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Jayveous McKinnis and Jackson State will face Gavin Kensmil and Stephen F. Austin. McKinnis has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.4 over his last five games. Kensmil is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Kensmil, David Kachelries and Roti Ware have combined to score 49 percent of Stephen F. Austin’s points this season. For Jackson State, McKinnis, Jonas James III and Dyllan Taylor have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Tigers points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kachelries has accounted for 43 percent of all Stephen F. Austin field goals over the last three games. Kachelries has 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Jackson State has scored 52.7 points per game and allowed 61 over its three-game road losing streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lumberjacks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Stephen F. Austin has 43 assists on 75 field goals (57.3 percent) over its past three contests while Jackson State has assists on 30 of 64 field goals (46.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 17th-highest rate in the country. The Jackson State offense has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 310th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force pushes automated data sharing under draft strategy

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up