McGusty’s 27 points carry Miami past Stetson, 82-72

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 9:28 PM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kameron McGusty knocked down six of eight from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 27 points as Miami beat Stetson, 82-72 in a Hall of Fame Invitational campus game on Monday night.

A sixth-year redshirt senior, McGusty shot 9 of 12 from the field and Isaiah Wong hit three 3-pointers and added 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists for the Hurricanes (9-5), who won their fifth straight game. Sam Waardenburg added 12 points and four assists and Jordan Miller pulled down 11 rebounds.

Aside from McGusty’s hot shooting from the field, the rest of the Miami offense shot just 38 percent. Overall the team was 28 of 62 (45.2%).

McGusty hit two 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the first half to help stake Miami to a 39-26 advantage at the break and hit back-to-back 3s to push the lead to 50-32 with 15:46 left.

Chase Johnston took all 11 of his shots from behind the 3-point arc and knocked down six to lead Stetson (4-7) with 18 points. Rob Perry added 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and added three assists and Christiaan Jones added 12 points and seven assists.

The Hatters shot 27 of 55 from the floor (49.1%) and hit half of their 26 shots from beyond the arc.

