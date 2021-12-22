CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » McGhee scores 22 to…

McGhee scores 22 to carry Liberty past Northern Iowa 76-74

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — Darius McGhee had 22 points as Liberty edged past Northern Iowa 76-74 in the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday.

Keegan McDowell and Shiloh Robinson each had 15 points for Liberty (8-4). Micaiah Abii had 11 points. McGhee moved to No. 18 on the program’s scoring list.

McDowell made 1 of 2 free throws with five seconds left.

Noah Carter tied a season high with 20 points for the Panthers (4-6). Nate Heise added 15 points and AJ Green had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

Air Force spouse creates Five and Thrive program to prioritize military families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up