McGhee scores 21 to carry Liberty over Boyce 91-60

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 3:34 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 21 points as Liberty romped past Boyce 91-60 on Friday.

Brody Peebles had 16 points for Liberty (9-6). Jonathan Jackson and Kyle Rode each had 11 points.

Tyler Nauert had 14 points for the Bulldogs. Bailey Benham added 13 points.

