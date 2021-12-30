CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
McEwen scores 31 to carry Weber St. past Montana St. 85-75

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 11:47 PM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Koby McEwen had a season-high 31 points as Weber State topped Montana State 85-75 on Thursday night.

McEwen made 5 of 7 3-pointers and shot 8 for 10 from the line.

Dillon Jones had 19 points for Weber State (10-4, 3-0 Big Sky Conference). Jamison Overton added 16 points. Dyson Koehler had 11 points.

Jubrile Belo scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Bobcats (9-5, 1-2), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Xavier Bishop added 12 points. Amin Adamu had 10 points.

