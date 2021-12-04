CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » McCoy scores 27 to…

McCoy scores 27 to lead Boston U. past Binghamton 68-63

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy had a season-high 27 points as Boston University narrowly beat Binghamton 68-63 on Saturday.

Sukhmail Mathon had 16 points and eight rebounds for Boston University (7-3). Jonas Harper added six rebounds. Fletcher Tynen had eight rebounds.

Hakon Hjalmarsson had 18 points for the Bearcats (2-5). Tyler Bertram added 14 points. Dan Petcash had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up