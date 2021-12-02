CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
McCoy carries Boston University past George Washington 56-54

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:22 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Javante McCoy scored 17 points and his two foul shots with 1:31 to play sent Boston University past George Washington 56-54 on Wednesday night.

Neither team scored again after McCoy’s foul shots. Sukhmail Mathon also scored 17 for the Terriers (6-3) Malcolm Chimezie grabbed seven rebounds.

James Bishop had 23 points for the Colonials (2-7) and Ricky Lindo Jr. added 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Joe Bamisile, who entered as Colonials;s second-leading scorer at 14 points per game, shot 2 for 11 and scored 5.

