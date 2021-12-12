CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » McCall scores 18 to…

McCall scores 18 to lift CS Bakersfield past Idaho 59-58

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 1:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Justin McCall had 18 points and nine rebounds as Cal State Bakersfield edged past Idaho 59-58 on Saturday night.

Justin Edler-Davis had seven rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (4-2).

Rashad Smith had 16 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (2-8). Mikey Dixon added 13 points. Philip Pepple Jr. had 10 points.

Trevante Anderson, the Vandals’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, scored only two points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up