McCall leads CS Bakersfield over Dartmouth 61-57

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 8:56 PM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Justin McCall had 16 points and Grehlon Easter made two free throws with a second left as Cal State Bakersfield narrowly beat Dartmouth 61-57 on Tuesday.

David Walker had 11 points for Cal State Bakersfield (5-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Justin Edler-Davis added seven rebounds.

Brendan Barry had 19 points for the Big Green (3-8), whose losing streak reached seven games. Garrison Wade added 12 points. Aaryn Rai had nine rebounds.

