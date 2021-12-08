CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
McBride scores 19 to carry E. Michigan over Niagara 60-58

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 10:57 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Bryce McBride came off the bench to score 19 points to carry Eastern Michigan to a 60-58 win over Niagara on Wednesday night.

Jordon Cintron stole the ball with 11 seconds left but after a timeout Julian Mackey missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left for Niagara.

Monty Scott had 11 points for Eastern Michigan (4-5), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Colin Golson Jr. added 11 points.

Marcus Hammond had 17 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (3-6). Greg Kuakumensah added 13 points. Julian Mackey had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

