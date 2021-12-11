CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Mballa, Williams lead Buffalo over St. John Fisher 100-58

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 3:26 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Mballa had 18 points as Buffalo routed St. John Fisher 100-58 on Saturday.

Jeenathan Williams added 17 points for the Bulls, while Ronaldo Segu chipped in 16. Tra’Von Fagan had 11 points for Buffalo (6-3).

Daniel Cook had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals. Brendan Trapper added 19 points.

