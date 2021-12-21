CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Matthews carries NC A&T…

Matthews carries NC A&T past Mid-Atlantic Christian 88-63

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 8:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Milton Matthews had 19 points off the bench to carry North Carolina A&T to an 88-63 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian on Tuesday.

Matthews made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Jaylen Jackson had 17 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina A&T (5-9). Marcus Watson added 13 points. Collin Smith had 10 points and three blocks.

Kevin Fletcher had 20 points for the Mustangs. Jajour Lambert added 13 points. Jahiem Hinton had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD's new rules on extremism still don't have enough punch, lawmaker says

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up