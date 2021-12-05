CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Mathurin scores 29, No. 11 Arizona beats Oregon State 90-65

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 8:19 PM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 29 points and No. 11 Arizona beat Oregon State 90-65 on Sunday.

Christian Koloko added 12 points for the Wildcats (7-0, 1-0 Pac-12).

Jerod Lucas scored 17 points to lead the Beavers (1-8, 0-2), who haven’t won since their opener against Portland State.

Arizona fell behind 13-7 early, responded with a 16-0 run capped by Mathurin’s three-point play and steadily pulled away, never relinquishing the lead. Oregon State got within six points early in the second half, but a layup by Azuolas Tubelis made it 52-41 with 17:13 left and the Beavers didn’t get within 10 points the rest of the way.

Kerr Kriisa finished with 11 points for Arizona and Tubelis scored 10.

The Beavers were thwarted by turnovers, with 22 that Arizona turned into 27 points.

Arizona was supposed to open Pac-12 play at home on Thursday against Washington, but the game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Huskies. That game has been rescheduled for Jan. 25.

The Wildcats, playing under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd, are averaging more than 90 points per game.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Hosts Wyoming on Wednesday.

Oregon State: Hosts Sacramento State on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

