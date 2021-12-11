CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Mason scores 21, leads…

Mason scores 21, leads Abilene Christian over Drexel 73-56

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 10:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Coryon Mason matched his career high with 21 points and Abilene Christian rolled to a 73-56 victory over Drexel on Saturday night.

Mahki Morris had 11 points for the Wildcats (6-2), who have now won six straight games.

Lamar Oden Jr. had 12 points for the Dragons (4-5). Trevion Brown added 11 points and Mate Okros scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up