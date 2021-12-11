CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Maryland-Eastern Shore rolls over St. Mary’s (MD) 79-43

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 7:27 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Nathaniel Pollard Jr. posted 16 points and eight rebounds as Maryland-Eastern Shore easily defeated St. Mary’s (MD) 79-43 on Saturday.

Dom London had 14 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore (5-5). Zion Styles added nine rebounds. Da’Shawn Phillip had six assists.

Gary Grant had 13 points for the Seahawks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

