Martindale, Holy Cross visit Harvard

Holy Cross (2-9) vs. Harvard (6-4) Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on…

Holy Cross (2-9) vs. Harvard (6-4)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Judson Martindale and Holy Cross will go up against Chris Ledlum and Harvard. The sophomore Martindale is averaging 10.2 points over the last five games. Ledlum, a junior, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Crusaders are led by Martindale and Kyrell Luc. Martindale is averaging 12 points and 4.6 rebounds while Luc is putting up 12.5 points per game. The Crimson have been led by Ledlum and Noah Kirkwood, who have combined to score 32.8 points per outing.MIGHTY MARTINDALE: Martindale has connected on 39.2 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Holy Cross is 0-9 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has scored 62.8 points per game and allowed 78.4 over its five-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is ranked second in the Ivy League with an average of 73.4 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.