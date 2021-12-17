CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Martin scores 17 to carry FAU over Florida Tech 78-55

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 9:53 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin registered 17 points as Florida Atlantic romped past Florida Tech 78-55 on Friday night.

Michael Forrest had 17 points for the Owls (7-5), who have won four straight at home. Bitumba Baruti added 13 points. Bryan Greenlee had 12 points. Martin made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Sean Houpt had 14 points for the Division II Panthers. Sesan Russell added 11 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

