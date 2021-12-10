Marshall takes on EKU

Marshall (6-3) vs. Eastern Kentucky (5-5) McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces Eastern Kentucky…

Marshall (6-3) vs. Eastern Kentucky (5-5)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces Eastern Kentucky in a non-conference matchup. Marshall easily beat Bluefield College by 43 at home on Wednesday, while Eastern Kentucky fell to Southern California on the road on Tuesday, 80-68.

SUPER SENIORS: Marshall has benefited heavily from its seniors. Taevion Kinsey, Andrew Taylor, Darius George and Mikel Beyers have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Thundering Herd points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kinsey has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Colonels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Thundering Herd. Eastern Kentucky has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Marshall has assists on 52 of 105 field goals (49.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky as a collective unit has made 12.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams.

