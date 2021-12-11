CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Marshall, Rillie send Samford past Alabama A&M 52-50

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 10:05 PM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Marshall had 12 points and 14 rebounds to carry Samford to a 52-50 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Jaron Rillie had 11 points for the Bulldogs (8-2). Rillie hit a jumper with 2:59 left in the game to give Samford a 49-48 lead and scored on a layup with 54 seconds remaining for a 51-48 advantage. Wesley Cardet Jr. added 11 points.

Jalen Johnson had 18 points and eight rebounds for Alabama A&M’s Bulldogs (1-6), who have dropped six straight games. Garrett Hicks added 12 points.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

