Maric scores 24 to lead UALR over Georgia Southern 78-66

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 10:33 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nikola Maric scored a season-high 24 points and Arkansas-Little Rock topped Georgia Southern 78-66 on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.

CJ White scored 15 points for the Trojans (6-7), Marko Lukic scored 15 and had six rebounds and Isaiah Palermo had 12 points and six rebounds.

Prince Toyambi had 17 points for the Eagles (7-5), Elijah McCadden scored 15 and Andrei Savrasov scored 14.

