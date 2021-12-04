CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Johns Hopkins empowers kids with COVID-19 knowledge | Hurdles for DC's free rapid at-home COVID tests | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Mans, Stephens lift VMI over Portland 90-82

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 12:37 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tanner Mans and Jake Stephens scored 18 points apiece as VMI topped Portland 90-82 on Friday night. Kamdyn Curfman added 17 points for the Keydets, while Trey Bonham chipped in 16.

Mans hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. Sean Conway added 11 points with 13 rebounds.

Chris Austin scored a career-high 26 points for the Pilots (7-3), making six 3-pointers. Moses Wood added 20 points. Tyler Robertson had 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

