Maldonado scores 20 to lead Wyoming over McNeese 79-58

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 7:16 PM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Hunter Maldonado had 20 points as Wyoming won its eighth consecutive game to open the season, routing McNeese 79-58 on Saturday.

Maldonado shot 9 for 11 from the line.

Graham Ike had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Wyoming (8-0). Jeremiah Oden added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Brendan Wenzel had 11 points.

Christian Shumate had 12 points and eight rebounds for McNeese (3-6). Trae English added 12 points.

