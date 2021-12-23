HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Maldonado scores 17 to lead Wyoming over Northern Iowa 71-69

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 9:25 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — Hunter Maldonado had 17 points and seven rebounds as Wyoming edged past Northern Iowa 71-69 in the Diamond Head Classic on Thursday.

Drake Jeffries had 16 points for Wyoming (10-2). Graham Ike added 12 points.

Nate Heise had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (4-7). Austin Phyfe added 18 points and Noah Carter had 14 points.

