Maldonado lifts Wyoming past South Florida 77-57

The Associated Press

December 25, 2021, 5:01 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — Hunter Maldonado had 22 points and 10 assists, and Graham Ike added 20 points as Wyoming routed South Florida 77-57 in the Diamond Head Classic on Saturday.

Xavier DuSell had 11 points and Jeremiah Oden added 10 for Wyoming (11-2).

Jamir Chaplin, Javon Greene and Caleb Murphy each scored 14 points for the Bulls (5-7).

