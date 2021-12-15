CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Maidoh carries Fairfield past Fairleigh Dickinson 72-54

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 9:40 PM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Chris Maidoh had 13 points off the bench to lead Fairfield to a 72-54 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night.

Taj Benning had 12 points and six rebounds for Fairfield (8-3), which won its fifth straight game. Jake Wojcik added 11 points. Supreme Cook had seven rebounds.

Fairfield totaled 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Pier-Olivier Racine had 12 points for the Knights (0-9). Brandon Rush added 10 points.

