Mahan scores 18 to lift UCF past Temple 65-48

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 9:51 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Mahan posted 18 points as Central Florida beat Temple 65-48 on Wednesday night.

The game marked the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Darin Green Jr. had 17 points for Central Florida (7-2). Tyem Freeman added 14 points and seven rebounds. C.J. Walker had 12 rebounds.

Temple totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jeremiah Williams had 11 points for the Owls (6-5). Damian Dunn added 10 points. Jahlil White had six rebounds.

