CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Madlock leads S.C. State…

Madlock leads S.C. State past South Florida 65-64 at buzzer

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 9:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Antonio TJ Madlock made an off-balance, turnaround 3-pointer from the corner with a man in his face with one-tenth of a second on the clock to lead South Carolina State to a 65-64 win over South Florida on Friday night.

Madlock had 15 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Omer Croskey had 14 points for South Carolina State (2-7). Jemal Davis added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Caleb Murphy had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls (3-4). Jake Boggs added 16 points and three blocks. Russel Tchewa had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up