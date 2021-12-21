CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Madlock carries SC State…

Madlock carries SC State over Charleston Southern 75-65

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 8:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Antonio TJ Madlock had a season-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds as South Carolina State got past Charleston Southern 75-65 on Tuesday.

Cameron Jones had 17 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina State (7-8), which won its fourth consecutive game. Deaquan Williams added 12 points. Edward Oliver-Hampton had seven rebounds.

Charleston Southern scored 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Claudell Harris Jr. had 18 points for the Buccaneers (3-9). Kalib Clinton added 14 points. Taje’ Kelly had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up