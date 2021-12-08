CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Mack scores 28 to…

Mack scores 28 to lead Wofford over Gardner-Webb 78-70

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 9:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack had a career-high 28 points plus 13 rebounds as Wofford defeated Gardner-Webb 78-70 on Wednesday night.

Max Klesmit had 16 points for Wofford (7-3). Ryan Larson added 13 points. Isaiah Bigelow had six rebounds.

Lance Terry had 19 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-5). Jordan Sears added 12 points and D’Maurian Williams had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

More time off at the end of 2021, but not necessarily leaving it on the table

Pentagon to reshuffle leadership roles for AI, data, digital services

CISA cyber incident reporting requirements trip on defense bill finish line

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up