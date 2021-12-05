CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Mack, Patterson lead Wofford…

Mack, Patterson lead Wofford past Kennesaw State 88-62

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack scored 24 points, Austin Patterson scored 20 — both career highs — and Wofford easily defeated Kennesaw State 88-62 on Sunday.

Mack hit 9 of 12 shots while Patterson made 6 of 9 including five 3-pointers.

Max Klesmit had 13 points for Wofford (6-3).

Chris Youngblood had 20 points and six rebounds for the Owls (3-6). Spencer Rodgers added 12 points. Kasen Jennings had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up