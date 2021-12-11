CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Lyons scores 21 to lead Southern over SE Louisiana 72-66

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 9:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tyrone Lyons had 21 points as Southern defeated Southeastern Louisiana 72-66 on Saturday.

Brion Whitley had 11 points for Southern (5-6).

Keon Clergeot had 16 points for the Lions (4-6). Jalyn Hinton added 14 points and seven rebounds. Joe Kasperzyk had 10 points.

