CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Lukosius scores 15 to…

Lukosius scores 15 to help lead Butler past DePaul 63-59

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 7:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simas Lukosius came off the bench to score 15 points to help lift Butler to a 63-59 win over DePaul on Wednesday.

It was the first Big East Conference game of the season for both teams.

Jayden Taylor had 13 points for Butler (8-4). Chuck Harris added 13 points. Aaron Thompson had seven assists and seven steals.

The Bulldogs forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Butler scored 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Brandon Johnson had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-2). Javon Freeman-Liberty added 13 points and seven rebounds. Nick Ongenda had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

Federal judge rejects Oklahoma lawsuit over National Guard vaccine mandate

Military housing advocacy group sees miles of work ahead after Balfour Beatty plea

GAO says DoD's numbers are hazing are woefully underrepresented

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up