CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Lucas' 25 points leads…

Lucas’ 25 points leads depleted Oregon St. past Utah 88-76

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 11:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jarod Lucas tied a season-high scoring 25 points and Warith Alatishe added 16 and Oregon State’s starting lineup filled statistical columns while beating Utah 88-76 on Thursday night.

With the exception of 11 seconds early Oregon State led the entire way. The Beavers (3-10, 1-2 Pac 12 Conference) now have won back-to-back contests following a 10-game skid.

Oregon State had only nine players available, as six were sidelined due to COVID-19 protocol, injuries or personal reasons.

Lucas made 9-of-11 foul shots, grabbed six rebounds and passed three assists. Alatishe had five rebounds and five steals and Dashawn Davis scored 13 points, distributed eight assists and collected five rebounds. Roman Silva scored 12, pulled six boards and blocked three shots and Dexter Akanno scored 10 points shooting 4 for 5 from 3-point range.

Oregon State finished 55.7% shooting (34 for 61) and made half their 12 3-point attempts. The only mild blemish occurred at the foul line where the Beavers missed seven of 21 attempts.

Alatishe’s basket with 3:13 left before intermission made it 43-29 before the Utes closed to 47-38 at the break. Brandon Carlson’s 3-pointer with 16:33 remaining capped a 13-5 Utes run to bring Utah within 52-51. But the Beavers countered with an 11-4 run and Utah never got within three points the rest of the way.

David Jenkins Jr. scored 22 points for Utah, shooting 5 for 8 from beyond the 3 arc, and Marco Anthony scored 10.

Utah (8-5, 1-2) lost its fifth consecutive game to Oregon State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up