CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Loyola faces tough test…

Loyola faces tough test vs No. 2 Duke

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Loyola (Md.) (6-5) vs. No. 2 Duke (8-1)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke presents a tough challenge for Loyola (Md.). Loyola (Md.) has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Duke is coming off a 103-62 win over South Carolina State on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. has averaged 17 points, six rebounds and five assists while Paolo Banchero has put up 17.1 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Greyhounds, Cam Spencer has averaged 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Jaylin Andrews has put up 14.2 points.SOLID SPENCER: Spencer has connected on 30 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 89.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Greyhounds are 1-5 when opponents score more than 65.

STREAK SCORING: Duke has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 89.8 points while giving up 60.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is ranked ninth in the nation by scoring 85.3 points per game this season. Loyola (Md.) has only averaged 68.1 points per game, which ranks 202nd.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up