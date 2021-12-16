Louisville pays visit to WKU

Louisville (7-3) vs. Western Kentucky (7-4) E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville and…

Louisville (7-3) vs. Western Kentucky (7-4)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville and Western Kentucky both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of blowout home victories this past Tuesday. Western Kentucky earned a 90-52 win over Centre, while Louisville got an 86-60 blowout win over Southeastern Louisiana.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisville’s Malik Williams, Jarrod West and Noah Locke have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Cardinals scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Dayvion McKnight has directly created 45 percent of all Western Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 18 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Hilltoppers are 5-0 when they block at least eight opposing shots and 2-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Cardinals are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 2-3 whenever opponents exceed 60 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hilltoppers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Cardinals. Western Kentucky has an assist on 54 of 96 field goals (56.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Louisville has assists on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky is ranked second in the CUSA with an average of 74.2 possessions per game.

