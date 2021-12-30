CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Louisiana-Lafayette defeats Appalachian State 71-55

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 8:45 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Theo Akwuba tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Louisiana-Lafayette to a 71-55 win over Appalachian State on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.

Jordan Brown had 16 points and eight rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (6-5). Ty Harper added 12 points and Trajan Wesley had seven assists.

Louisiana-Lafayette dominated the first half and led 43-19 at halftime.

Adrian Delph had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (6-8, 0-1). CJ Huntley added 13 points and Michael Almonacy had six assists.

